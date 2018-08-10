Montco. police search for suspect who used stolen ID in cash withdrawal attempt

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --Police in Montgomery County are looking for the person who tried to use a stolen ID to get money out of the victim's bank account.
Surveillance pictures show the woman police say tried to get money from the Key Bank in Lower Providence Township in late June.
They say she was pretending to be the victim with the ID.
Police say the ID had been stolen from a purse, left in a car in Lower Perkiomen Park earlier that month.
