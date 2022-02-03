COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the decline in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Health leaders say COVID-19 cases are dropping drastically in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania."We are going in the right direction in terms of our case counts and in terms of our hospitalizations," said Dr. Richard Lorraine, director of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.Lorraine said when it comes to COVID, it appears the county is winning the battle. He says COVID cases and hospitalizations have dropped substantially."I know all of the hospitals in the county right now are breathing a collective sigh of relief as they can start decompressing their emergency departments," said Lorraine.The Action News Data Journalism Team uncovered that in the last week, in Montgomery County, there have been about 495 new cases daily. That's a 64% drop from two weeks ago.Hospitalizations are down about 50% from two weeks ago. The data does show a small increase in deaths. The number is now about seven per day, up from four daily."We are not going to be able to get rid of COVID. We have to learn to live with it. So what that means is a transition from a pandemic state to an endemic state," said Lorraine.County medical experts say this is good news and means that mandates and masking will soon ease drastically, if not disappear altogether."That is good news but I still have some concerns for my young grandchildren that are unvaccinated and my pregnant daughter and daughter-in-law and so, until I see more complete success, I am afraid I am still going to continue to wear my mask," said Margaret Johnson of Ambler, Pennsylvania."I think it is really exciting and positive and it makes me feel good and looking to the future that might be a little more fun," said Andrea Donati of Plymouth MeetingHealth leaders attribute the downward trend to more vaccinations, boosters shots and natural immunity. They say it's not just happening in Montgomery County, but it is a regional trend."A virus does not know to stop at County Line Road. There is really not a whole lot of difference between what we see in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Bucks County, Chester Delaware," said Lorraine.For those who are still on the fence about vaccinations, Lorraine says don't trust what you read or see online but seek advice from a medical expert.