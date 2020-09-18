Parents rally at 2 Montco schools; Colonial School District resuming football

Yes to Football

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6396164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "LET US PLAY": For a second time in 3 days, parents of student-athletes and coaches are rallying for the chance to play football.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parents rallied at two Montgomery County high schools on Thursday, demanding to have their children return to the classroom.Whether it was outside Hatboro-Horsham High School or Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, it was a similar scene.Parents and kids held up signs to show their support for the return of in-person learning.Parents said they were rallying to give a voice for their children who are struggling with virtual learning.Signs included 'kids are not political pawns' and 'it's cruel to keep us out of school.'Though in-person learning has not returned to Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, the Colonial School District has reversed its decision concerning football.District officials had voted to allow all fall sports to resume besides football, but now that has changed.The Colonial School District now voted for football to come back and games are expected to start the week of October 9.