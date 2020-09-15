2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County: DA

NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting left two people dead and another person injured on Monday night in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, a man and woman were found dead. A third man is hospitalized after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are calling the shooting "domestic" in nature and add that there is no threat to the public.

The victims have not yet been identified and no charges have been filed at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
