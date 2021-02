EMBED >More News Videos According to AccuWeather, there's a scientific reason behind this tranquil silence.

MONTGOMERY CO., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The snow was piling up in Montgomery County, Pa. on Monday as yet another winter storm pushed through the region.In fact, at one point the Action News van got stuck while we were looking for a parking spot.Fortunately a couple of "snow angels" were there to help.They not only plowed the area behind the van, they even got out their shovels to help dig us out.Some parts of the area were being hit hard by the storm. The village of Skippack in the central part of the county was reporting nearly six inches of snow by noon.