'This coronavirus is serious': Beloved Eagles fan 'Monty G' provides COVID-19 update

"This coronavirus is serious," said Monty G who is known for hyping fans during games.
"Do as you're told, keep your butts in the house but stay fresh and clean please because you will not feel comfortable like I'm not feeling right now," he added.
Monty G has been at the University of Pennsylvania for several weeks.
He is just one of the thousands fighting the virus in the city.
On Monday, Philadelphia health officials announced 302 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 12,868 in the city.
A total of 484 people have died from the virus in Philadelphia to date.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Reopening Pennsylvania: Understanding the target numbers under Gov. Wolf's plan
Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
New Jersey tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
Headache, loss of taste among list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to CDC
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News