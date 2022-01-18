marvel

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney+

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

LOS ANGELES -- The wait is almost over, "Moon Knight" fans. The much-anticipated series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, the streaming service announced Monday night.

Marvel also dropped the trailer for "Moon Knight" during Monday night's NFL Super Wild Card matchup on ABC and ESPN. Watch it in the media player above.

Here's how Disney+ described the series in a press release: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. The series' executive producers include Isaac, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater.

"Moon Knight" premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiontrailersmarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date
TOP STORIES
Video shows car wanted in pregnant woman's murder: Police
Pilot speaks to 'GMA' about miraculous helicopter crash landing
Family speaks out after teen girl fatally shot while inside car
Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both playoff games
Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run
Texas synagogue standoff hits close to home for local rabbi
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Show More
Philly holds Martin Luther King Day of Service event
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Mobile vaccination unit hitting Philly streets Tuesday
Local Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
More TOP STORIES News