More human remains possibly found after Lehigh Township explosion

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- More human remains have been possibly found in the debris of a house fire and explosion in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.Police say dogs sniffed out the remains on Wednesday in debris that was removed from the scene in the 1100 block of Blue Mountain Drive.The Northampton County coroner said it's too soon to say if what they found was human remains.A father and his son were missing after their home became engulfed in flames in January.Only one body was recovered at the time.Investigators have not determined how the fire started.