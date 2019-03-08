More human remains possibly found after Lehigh Township explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

More remains possibly found after Lehigh Township explosion. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- More human remains have been possibly found in the debris of a house fire and explosion in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.

Police say dogs sniffed out the remains on Wednesday in debris that was removed from the scene in the 1100 block of Blue Mountain Drive.

The Northampton County coroner said it's too soon to say if what they found was human remains.

A father and his son were missing after their home became engulfed in flames in January.

Only one body was recovered at the time.

Investigators have not determined how the fire started.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
lehigh townshipexplosionfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Woman found dead in Willingboro identified as Lindenwold resident
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
3 injured after special needs van, SUV collide in Absecon
Show More
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Lawsuit: Chester County man's death linked to unregulated herbal product
Advocates want $15M more from City Hall for Philadelphia libraries
AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
More TOP STORIES News