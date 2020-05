More New Jersey recreational business get the green light to reopen Friday

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The list continues to expand for New Jersey business that can reopen on Friday. It includes archery and gun ranges, driving ranges and horseback riding.Governor Phil Murphy said he even has his eye on phase two of reopening."Each day brings signs we are closer to phase two of our economic restart," he said. "We are not there yet."Phase two of the reopening plan would include: outdoor dining, limited indoor dining, some personal care businesses, museums and libraries.But some businesses, like driving ranges, are ready to go."It's good to have golf back," says Ron Jaworski.Jaworski's Valleybrook Country Club will be able to start foursomes on the links on Friday.He has also made changes on the driving range."We practice social distancing to the extreme. We've eliminated one stall between each stall so you have about 20 feet between each person on the driving range," he said.Community gardens can grow too. The governor will allow them to open up to the public on Friday.In Camden, they offer more than just flowers."I'm telling the kids if they want to get books they can sit in the garden and sit 6 feet apart," says Jaqueline Santiago, the steward to three local gardens.As some businesses are coming alive again, those that violate executive orders are facing consequences.Following three days of summons issued by local police, the state health department ordered Atilis Gym in Bellmawr to shut down on Thursday. "It's unconstitutional and targeting and we're going to stand up and fight," said owner Frank Trumbetti.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus