More police to hit the streets this summer in Philadelphia, commissioner says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Murders are up in the city compared to this time last year and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the majority of homicides are a result of gun violence.

There have 131 murders in Philadelphia so far in 2019 and that is 10 more than last year at this same time.

Ross said almost 90 percent of those murders were related to gun violence.

In an effort to combat the problem, Ross said there will be dozens more officers that usually have administrative roles, heading out on the street. And officers on the street will have longer shifts, adding 3 hours to their tours.

But the commissioner recognizes gun violence is correlated with economic disparity, so the department will be working to help end that as well.

Some programs spearheaded by the Philadelphia Police department include, free GED courses, SAT prep and job training and fairs.
