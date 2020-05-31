More than 100 arrested following violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report that more than 100 people have been arrested after a peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week gave way to violence, looting, and vandalism Saturday.

Officials broke down the charges as follows:

  • 9 code violation notice

  • 52 curfew violations

  • 1 assault on police

  • 3 firearms violations

  • 1 theft


  • 43 looting/burglary

Remnants of a protest turned violent left on the streets of Center City Philadelphia Sunday morning


Philadelphia implemented a citywide curfew, lasting until Sunday morning, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration for assistance. The declaration authorizes the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel.

"Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city's curfew hit. "But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue."

Amid the clean-up efforts in Center City Sunday morning, looters could be seen removing merchandise from storefronts with broken facades.

On Sunday morning, firefighters continued to tend to hotspots that remained of a large fire that broke out near 17th and Walnut streets, an area heavily hit by looters.

More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured while responding to incidents related to the protests.

With more protests expected Sunday, traffic into the city will be restricted for South Street to Vine Street from river to river.

The City of Philadelphia will be under a curfew again on Sunday night.
