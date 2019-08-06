More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after close to four dozen shots were fired in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Park Avenue and Parrish Street in the West Poplar section of the city.Police said more than 40 shell casings were found at the scene.A 23-year-old man was shot several times, including in the legs and backside, but was still able to run to a gas station for help about 200 yards away, authorities said.The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.Police were checking over surveillance video to try and find those responsible.