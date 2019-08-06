More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after close to four dozen shots were fired in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Park Avenue and Parrish Street in the West Poplar section of the city.

Police said more than 40 shell casings were found at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was shot several times, including in the legs and backside, but was still able to run to a gas station for help about 200 yards away, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Police were checking over surveillance video to try and find those responsible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing investigation at Bucks County apartment complex
Man killed, shot in the head while driving in South Philadelphia
Spotted Lanternfly now at Ridley Creek State Park
Car flips over onto sidewalk in Broad Street crash
AccuWeather: Increasing Humidity Tonight, Scattered Storms
Tracking white supremacists groups
A review of local gun laws in the face of a national debate
Show More
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Dramatic video released of armored car robbery in University City
New Jersey couple on the run taken into custody
PES Refinery Advisory Group holding 1st public meeting after fire
Police identify bank robbery suspect in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News