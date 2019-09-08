More than 70 tires slashed in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in the Lehigh Valley are searching for the vandals who slashed more than 70 tires.

The tires were flattened in three separate neighborhoods in Hanover Township.

Police say eight cars were damaged at the Copperhead Grill on Airport Road, 25 vehicles on Hoover Avenue and 42 vehicles on Catasauqua Road.

It happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police are looking into whether all three incidents are related.
