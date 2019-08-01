More training recommended for fire companies after dangerous blaze in Delaware

BRANDYWINE SPRINGS, Delaware (WPVI) -- Months after a dangerous fire in New Castle County, more training is being recommended for several fire companies in Delaware.The state's fire school has issued an 87-page report detailing a chaotic scene while describing many issues uncovered during the March blaze in Mill Creek.According to the report, many firefighters at the scene disobeyed orders - staying inside after they were told to evacuate.Some had helmets that didn't meet standards, and apparently, others weren't wearing all of their necessary equipment.The report also says responding crews failed to accurately assess the extent of the fire's damage.