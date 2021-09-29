murder

Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montgomery County train station

Authorities said Gilbert Newton stabbed Morgan McCaffery at the Meadowbrook Train Station in July 2020.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Trial begins for Montco teen in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County jury found Gilbert Newton III, a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her over 30 times, guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Authorities said Newton, 19, of Philadelphia, stabbed 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery of Abington Township at the Meadowbrook Train Station in July 2020.

McCaffery was found dead next to her running car at the train station.

RELATED: Philadelphia man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at Abington Township train station
EMBED More News Videos

A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Abington Township, Pennsylvania on Monday.



Newton was also found guilty of possessing an instrument of crime.

Investigators said McCaffery had recently broken off a yearlong relationship with Newton, who was 18 at the time.

Officers went to Newton's home in Philadelphia later that morning where authorities said he was found sitting in bloody clothing.

"A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at the time. "This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic."

Gilbert Newton III



An autopsy revealed that McCaffery died after suffering more than 30 stab and slash wounds.

Days later, family and friends remembered McCaffery at a neighborhood vigil. They said she was planning to attend Manor College and was someone who always put others first.

RELATED: Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in Abington Township
EMBED More News Videos

All eyes were transfixed on an arrangement of purple and white balloons as they ascended beyond the rays sunshine on Oakmont Street in Northeast Philadelphia.



Her high school, Nazareth Academy, highlighted her generous spirit in a Facebook message days after her killing.

"Morgan was a light to those whom she encountered. Just recently, during the opening weeks of the pandemic, Morgan organized, assembled, and distributed care packages to nurses at Abington Hospital," the school said.



This past July, they remembered McCaffery on the anniversary of her passing.

"On this most difficult day, let us remember her vibrant personality, the love we have for her, and the many happy memories," the post read.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyphiladelphiatrialmurderstabbingboyfriend charged
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Trial begins for teen charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend 30 times
How millionaire, ex-NFL player, mom become deadly love triangle
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
TOP STORIES
Judge has harsh words for Pa. woman after Capitol riot guilty plea
Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast
3 women shot multiple times in Philadelphia, 1 killed
Puerto Rican competitive BBQ chef uses skills to feed Afghan evacuees
Officer placed on administrative duty as arrest under investigation
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
Duo steals $10,000 worth of frames from LensCrafters
Show More
Latino Philadelphians face barriers to health insurance
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
Trash piles up inside Temple students' off-campus housing
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
More TOP STORIES News