Morgan's Pier's Fall Fest is an autumn retreat with pumpkin carving and fun

The summer hot spot has been converted to an autumn retreat with fall decor and a fall menu that includes comfort food, warm cocktails and cold beer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live music, pumpkin carving and beautiful views of the Delaware River are just part of the fun at Morgan's Pier, which celebrates its eighth annual fall fest.

The Pier closes for the season on October 29th.

That will be the annual Halloween bash that includes cash prizes for costumes and it's your last chance to enjoy the Pier until 2023.

221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106