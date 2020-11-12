Morning Moms: Montgomery County business owner creates pods for employees and their kids

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," every day is now Bring Your Child to Work Day for the moms at a local business in Montgomery County.And the owner of Second Spark in Ambler says it's been a win-win.Julie Kenney wanted to create a safe pod-like environment for her employees, and her plans were quickly repeated for their children once schools started going remote this fall.While the parents are busy juggling clients at the health care marketing firm, their children are also in the office, busy getting an education.Julie, mom to 6-year-old Cora and 10-year-old Colton, was able to hire a teacher to come to the office daily, creating a pandemic pod.Beth Saverio now watches over Julie's two kids, along with Jake and Emerson.Some of the kids are in different grades, so Beth not only helps them take classes virtually, she's also providing hands-on assistance.And Beth gets extra credit for going above and beyond.She has taken the children on trips to the playground, taught them pottery classes, and gotten creative for art, having them make signs for local businesses and the police station.While Beth is keeping the kids on track, Julie's employees are able to focus on work.Julie says it's been a success and she hopes other businesses consider offering learning pods for other working parents.