Morning Moms: Camden County woman juggles kids and new spa business

MOUNT EPHRAIM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," a South Jersey mother is helping her four children learn from home while balancing her new business.Before the pandemic hit, Yanique Wiggins opened YaNae and Dynasty's Dream Spa, a spa for little girls in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.Her mother helps run the business.There's been a big drop in bookings during the pandemic, but Yanique says she's keeping her focus on helping her family.Her son is in middle school, she has two girls in elementary school, and she has a baby at home.Yanique recommends moms find time for themselves, so they can be the best they can be.