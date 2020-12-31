Morning Dads: NJ dad, 3 sons turn backyard into fitness center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father from Delran, New Jersey is making sure his three sons stay in the game during the COVID-19 pandemic.As soon as it began, Juan Namnun knew he had to help his three sons stay on their "A game" while staying in shape.When gyms closed, Namnun helped Derek, Jared and Jake turn their backyard into a fitness center, with their back porch serving as a makeshift weight room.For about $40 and a trip to Home Depot, they were able to build a sled for resistance running, a stationary bike, a putting green and even snagged a weight bench."I think it's important during this whole time that we remember we have to take care of ourselves physically too, mentally of course is always something to be concerned about, but the physical part of everything. With everything happening we can't let ourselves down. So that was my goal for our family to stay active and fun and just stay fit as best we could throughout the whole pandemic," Namnun said.When Juan isn't busy coaching his sons, he's helping the baseball players at Frankford High School in Philadelphia, where he is the head coach and a teacher.Juan's wife submitted him for our "Morning Moms & Dads."