Morning Moms: Voorhees mom growing marketing business while parenting 2 kids in pandemic

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," many of us are struggling to fight pandemic burnout, but a family from Voorhees, New Jersey is still going strong while juggling parenting and working.
Blair Manus and her husband are parents to two young girls, 18-month-old Pepper and three-and-half-year-old Sia.
The parents both have full time jobs and, despite working from home, Blair has been able to grow her marketing business.
But she admits it is a challenge finding a balance, while keeping the family safe.
Much of the family's time at home has been filled with dance parties, dress up, and even a quarantine Halloween scavenger hunt.
