Mother, daughter sentenced to life for murders of 5 relatives in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A mother and her adult daughter were sentenced Monday to life in prison in the slayings of five close relatives, including three children, in Morrisville, Pa. last year.

Shana Decree, 47, and Dominique Decree, 21, were sentenced in Bucks County Court after entering guilty but mentally ill pleas to five counts of first-degree murder.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree



President Judge Wallace Bateman told the two that they had caused "unimaginable" harm, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"This is horrible and tragic, because I do believe the two of you have expressed remorse," Bateman said Monday as he sentenced the defendants. "Unfortunately, that doesn't bring them back. You can't say, 'Sorry' and expect people to move on with their lives."

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene where four people were found dead in Bucks County.



Both women offered tearful apologies to the court and other relatives in the courtroom.

"The hardest thing for me to do is decide who to say I'm sorry to first," Shana Decree said. "To my family, I am sorry for taking away these beautiful souls in such a horrible manner."

Dominique Decree sobbed as she said her actions will haunt her for the rest of her life.

"I'm so sorry for everything that happened, and I truly don't understand why it happened," she said.

A children and youth services case worker who went to the Morrisville apartment in February 2019 found the bodies of Shana Decree's children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; Shana Decree's sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey; and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen. Campbell had been strangled and the others had been suffocated, the coroner's office said.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members say cult influence might have added to motive for Morrisville murders; Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2019



Police said the defendants were found "disoriented" inside the apartment, where furniture had been turned over, drywall was cracked and glass lay around. Authorities said they later gave conflicting stories of what had occurred but said everyone in the unit "wanted to die."

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rees said Monday that the killings took place over the course of three days. Court-appointed psychologists and psychiatrists concluded that both defendants had severe mental illness, including schizoid personality disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Both had sought mental health treatment, and Dominique's attorney John Fioravanti Jr. said his client started from age 5.

Shana Decree's attorney, Christa Dunleavy, said her client was isolated and delusional at the time of the killings, believing "the world was ending and there were demons in her house, and she had to obey them."

"Her family tried to help her," Dunleavy said, "But the delusions were too strong."

A vigil was held for five family members killed in Morrisville. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 11p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.



Attorneys for both defendants said their clients had expressed horror and remorse following the killings.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a statement that if not for their "severe mental illness," both defendants would face the death penalty, but instead they will "spend the rest of their lives in prison cells separated from the rest of us."

"By murdering Erica, Imani, Damon, Naa'irah, and Jamilla, they've decimated entire generations of their own family," Weintraub said. "It tests my faith in humanity and in God. But I have to believe in both. The alternative is so much worse."

Family members claim the two were involved in some kind of religious cult.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisville boroughmurder
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Melissa Magee headed back home after 11 years with Action News
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
Philadelphia police say missing newborn found safe
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Cheltenham
South Jersey high school begins in-person classes after several COVID-19 cases
Delaware State student killed in shootout at party
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen K-12 schools
Show More
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
Homeless encampment organizers say they've reached tentative agreement
Philly residents react to report that Trump avoided taxes for 10 years
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
More TOP STORIES News