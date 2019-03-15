Mosques increase security as the faithful band together

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Local mosques were taking precautions - and banding together - after shootings at mosques in New Zealand that left dozens of people dead.In Cherry Hill, uniformed officers stand guard outside the Mosque on Esterbrook Lane while inside, interfaith communities pray together."There's a lot of goodness amongst all of us and we need to highlight that. To focus on that and stay away from demonizing and marginalizing people and thinking the worst of others" said Eajazhs Rawoof of Mount Laurel, NJ.In the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, private security stands by watching the crowd during Jumuah, afternoon prayer, on the holiest day of the week. Cameras monitor activity outside and key fobs are used to open doors.These are safety measures always in place at the mosque, community center and school on Limekiln Pike.Before afternoon prayer, Jewish community leaders joined their Muslim neighbors to greet each other and offer support.Cantor Howard Glantz of the Agatha Jeshurun Congregation wrote his own prayer, reading in part, "Praying! They were praying to you in the name of their prophet. Yet their flames were crushed by one full of hatred."Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem is leading his congregation through the difficult times with a focus on trusting Allah saying, "It's sad to say sometimes it is tragedy that brings us together, and that's what we're finding more."