Mother, 2 children die after car drives into Mississippi River

Arkansas authorities are investigating whether a woman deliberately drove into the Mississippi River, killing her and her two young children.
Tire tracks can be seen along the muddy river banks near a bike trail.
Police say they first believed on the 26-year-old driver was inside.
When they pulled the Jeep from the water, they discovered the children.
The family, from Memphis, has not yet been identified.
