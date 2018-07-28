U.S. & WORLD

Mother, 2 children die after car drives into Mississippi River

Arkansas authorities are investigating whether a woman deliberately drove into the Mississippi River, killing her and her two young children.

Tire tracks can be seen along the muddy river banks near a bike trail.

Police say they first believed on the 26-year-old driver was inside.

When they pulled the Jeep from the water, they discovered the children.

The family, from Memphis, has not yet been identified.

