Mother, 3-year-old located after missing in Huntingdon Valley

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A mother and her 3-year-old son who went missing in Montgomery County have been found, according to Philadelphia police.Police said 34-year-old Leila Abbasi of Northeast Philadelphia was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road in Huntingdon Valley.Leila was with her son Aryan.On Wednesday morning, police said the mother and son were located.No further details were released.