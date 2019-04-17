Mother, 3-year-old located after missing in Huntingdon Valley

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A mother and her 3-year-old son who went missing in Montgomery County have been found, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said 34-year-old Leila Abbasi of Northeast Philadelphia was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road in Huntingdon Valley.

Leila was with her son Aryan.

On Wednesday morning, police said the mother and son were located.

No further details were released.
