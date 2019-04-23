LOGAN (WPVI) -- A mother and at least four children were inside a home in the Logan section of Philadelphia when bullets flew through the windows.
It happened on the 4900 block of North Carlisle Street just before midnight Tuesday.
Police found at least 13 shell casings outside and at least eight bullet holes on the first and second floor.
There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made.
Mother, 4 children unharmed after bullets strike Philadelphia home
