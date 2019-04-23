Mother, 4 children unharmed after bullets strike Philadelphia home

LOGAN (WPVI) -- A mother and at least four children were inside a home in the Logan section of Philadelphia when bullets flew through the windows.

It happened on the 4900 block of North Carlisle Street just before midnight Tuesday.

Police found at least 13 shell casings outside and at least eight bullet holes on the first and second floor.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News