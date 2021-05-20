New Jersey mother accused of killing toddler faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom accused of killing child faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County, New Jersey woman, accused of killing her toddler back in 2018, is facing new charges for allegedly hatching a murder-for-hire plot.

According to officials, 43-year-old Heather Reynolds and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Callahan, conspired to hire a hitman to kill an unnamed person.



The Sicklerville woman is currently being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the May 10, 2018, death of her son, Axel Reynolds. During the investigation into Axel's death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed, officials said.

The two were charged following an investigation into the reported plot.

There was no word on a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sicklerville njcrimenew jersey newsmurder for hiremother charged
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for stalking, sexually assaulting women over 3-day span: Philly police
3 teens killed in Kelly Drive crash identified
Alleged Facebook confession leads to renewed push for justice
Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
Tens of thousands of J&J vaccine doses set to expire across Philadelphia area
Philly business owners, residents at odds over parking
Show More
Philly names new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
Gigantic container ship arrives in New York Harbor
Toddler shows off stuffed cat to leopard at Philadelphia Zoo
Biden signs bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
Dad seeks justice after daughter killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News