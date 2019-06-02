Mother asks for help in finding missing daughter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After years of little to no leads, law enforcement is coming to you for help with a missing woman.Susan Primavera hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in years.Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "Jill Primavera was missing and was last seen at A and Allegheny seven years ago this past April 12.Recently there have been reported sightings of the now 35-year-old in Philadelphia's Kensington section."Family members went down there to check it to no avail, it wasn't her. But they are still hopeful that she's alive and still in that area," said Montecalvo.Her mother says Primavera has a history of being bipolar and involved in drugs. But she doesn't believe those things factor into her daughter's disappearance.Primavera is described as a white female, 5-feet-5-inches, about 140 pounds.At the time of her disappearance, she had blonde hair with red highlights.She also has a couple of tattoos, one on her right arm is a picture of Jesus.And on the back of her neck is a flower that reads "Gina Grand Mom."The mother would gladly love to talk to her.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Primavera.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.