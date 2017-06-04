Mother asks for public's help in finding son's killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother makes a plea to find her son's killer."He was my only son, my only son," Alice Branch said.This August Branch will mark an anniversary that she dreads."I can't believe it, that's why I'm here," she said.Just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2016, police were called to the 4100 block of Broad Street in Philadelphia's Tioga section.That's where they found 36-year-old Gordon Branch with blunt force trauma wounds to his head.He was pronounced dead at the hospital."I know somebody out there knows something about what happened to my son," Branch said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous."They just need to come out and be real about it somebody, I'm a mother, why would you let me suffer and you know something about what happened to my son," Branch said.