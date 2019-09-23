Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia has sent a 19-year-old mother and her one-month-old baby to the hospital.

Police are not sure if the victims have graze wounds or if they were hurt trying to dodge the bullets.

At least seven rounds were fired, and one of them went into a house on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says the gunfire came from a few blocks away shortly before 2 p.m.

The baby has been released from the hospital and the mother is expected to be okay.

Right now, police say there aren't sure if there are any other victims.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
