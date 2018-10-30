Mom charged in son's drowning death after driving around barricade during Hurricane Florence

MONROE, N.C. --
The mother of a 1-year-old who was swept into floodwaters created by Hurricane Florence has been charged in the boy's death.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page 20-year-old Dazia Ideah Lee of Charlotte is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving on a closed or unopened highway.

Lee told news outlets she wasn't from the area and was unfamiliar with the roads. Authorities said the water from a rain-swollen creek pushed her car off the road and left her stuck in a group of trees on the night of Sept. 16. Lee said she was able to get Kaiden Lee-Welch out of the car, but the water caused her to lose her grip.

Multiple law enforcement teams searched for Kaiden that night and again in the morning, when his body was found.

