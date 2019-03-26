PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire burned through an apartment building in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section early Tuesday, forcing a woman and a child to evacuate.
The fire broke out at 1:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Richmond Street.
Fire crews report arriving to find heavy smoke showing on the third floor.
So far there's no word on what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is helping those displaced.
Mother, daughter displaced after Port Richmond apartment fire
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News