Mother, endangered 3-week-old baby still being sought by police

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say a woman and an endangered baby reported missing last week are still missing.On Monday, there were conflicting reports from authorities on the whereabouts of Ebony Armstead, 32, and her three-week-old baby, Princess Nova Jennings.Philadelphia police initially reported that the mother and baby were located in Reading, Berks County, and later said that Armstead and the child were spotted around 9 a.m. Saturday on the 400 Block of Walnut Street in Reading, but not in custody.Pennsylvania State Police and Reading Police say they are still searching for the mother and baby.On Thursday, August 1, SVU received a report of an endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13.The baby was born with a serious medical condition and in dire need of medical care.At the time of the missing persons report, authorities said due to her mental state, Armstead has no legal right to custody of baby Jennings and should be considered a danger to the health and well being of the child.Princess Nova Jenningsis described as weighing 6 lbs, 7 oz, with brown short hair and brown eyes.Ebony Armstead is described as 5"9", 300 lbs., with black short hair, and brown eyes. Ebony was last seen wearing black denim jeans and a pink top.Anyone with information on Jennings and Armstead are asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.