Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed while trying to break up a fight at her niece's baby shower. (KTRK)

RIVERSIDE, California --
Family members say a woman in California was shot to death by her own nephew as she tried to break up a fight he was involved in at a baby shower.

Beatrice Romo's family and friends started a memorial for her where she was killed over the weekend.

Romo was at her niece's baby shower Saturday at the Elk's Lodge in Riverside. Her daughter and son were there, too, when two men started fighting.

One of them, her husband says, was Romo's nephew, Abraham Benita. Romo tried to break it up but police say she was shot in the stomach.
"I just told her I loved her and that's it," her son Joshua said to KCAL-TV. "I felt like she was in so much pain."

Romo later died at the hospital.

Benita was arrested after a hit-and-run and charged with murder.

Police say a second person shot at the baby shower did have serious injuries but he is expected to be OK.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfatal shootingwoman shotCalifornia
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News