Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to hit-and-run; pleads for driver to turn self in

Mother mourns loss of daughter to hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Lita Camper mourns the loss of her daughter two weeks ago and pleads for the hit and run driver to surrender.

It was the night of October 3 at 9:50 p.m. on Route 202 just about 10 minutes north of Wilmington in Concord, Pennsylvania.
Jannie Lee Smallwood was struck as she walked along the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Police said she had gotten out of a vehicle after a verbal dispute; her mother said she was supposedly among friends.

"For them to just leave her up there on that dark road, I just don't understand why," she said.

Police are looking for a white-colored Ford Edge with front-end and hood damage and a missing passenger side mirror.

Police believe it might have come from Delaware, based on a u-turn caught on video.

Police need more information, and Lita Camper is joining authorities to nail the person who left her daughter gravely injured to die on the road.

"If you would have called an ambulance my daughter could have probably been saved because she died from internal bleeding," said Camper. "You left her on the side of the road to bleed. What did we ever do to you?"

Jannie Lee Smallwood leaves behind a daughter, age 5, who is asking where her mother is.

"Every day she wants me to call her mom and tell her mom that she had a good day in school," Camper said. "There are so many things that she wants to tell her mom that she can't."

Pennsylvania and Delaware State Police are working to solve this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

