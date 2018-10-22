Mother of 2 shot in chest in Trenton home

TRENTON (WPVI) --
A mother of two was shot in the chest inside her Trenton home early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Home Avneue.

Police responded to the scene for reports of gunshots on the block. Officers say the suspect fired at least ten shots in the home.

A car parked outside the home was also struck.

The woman, believed to be a resident, was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

A cousin of the victim arrived to the scene while Action News was on site. He said he was not aware of the shooting and was picking up a male cousin who also lived in the home.

He said the victim has two young children.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.
