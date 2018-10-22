Mother of 2 shot in chest in Trenton home

A mother of two was shot in the chest inside her Trenton home early Monday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Home Avneue.Police responded to the scene for reports of gunshots on the block. Officers say the suspect fired at least ten shots in the home.A car parked outside the home was also struck.The woman, believed to be a resident, was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.A cousin of the victim arrived to the scene while Action News was on site. He said he was not aware of the shooting and was picking up a male cousin who also lived in the home.He said the victim has two young children.There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.------