Mother of 2 shot in chest in Trenton home

TRENTON (WPVI) --A mother of two was shot in the chest inside her Trenton home early Monday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Home Avneue.
Police responded to the scene for reports of gunshots on the block. Officers say the suspect fired at least ten shots in the home.
A car parked outside the home was also struck.
The woman, believed to be a resident, was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
A cousin of the victim arrived to the scene while Action News was on site. He said he was not aware of the shooting and was picking up a male cousin who also lived in the home.
He said the victim has two young children.
There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps