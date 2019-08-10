Mother of alleged Delaware Valley serial bank robber speaks exclusively to Action News

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- The FBI has linked three Delaware bank robberies to another in Delaware County.Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Michael Wheeler.The most recent was Monday when he allegedly robbed an M and T in Middletown and then a Wells Fargo in Wilmington.Friday night, Action News spoke exclusively with Michael's mother, who says her son's actions have shocked the family."Number one, this is not my son, He's not perfect but he would never do nothing like this because he's not taking his meds, and I think he's being easily influenced from being with the wrong crowd. I don't know but my son would never do anything like this," said Phillis Wheeler.Investigators say Wheeler may also be responsible for three other robberies.