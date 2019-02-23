Mother seeks answers after son is gunned down in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother seeks answers after son is gunned down in Philadelphia. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on February 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A mother is determined to track down the killer who gunned down her son.

Family and friends gathered late Saturday afternoon on West Seymour Street in the Germantown section seeking justice for James Walke.

It was here that the 28-year-old was killed three years ago today.

Walke's mother is urging anyone who knows anything about the murder to come forward.

"I want whoever murdered my son they need to be captured they need to be behind bars. How can he walk around every day knowing he murdered my son and shot him 14 times," she Yullio Robbins.

The group also released balloons in Walke's honor.

A billboard advertising the $20,000 reward has gone up at Germantown and Windrim avenues.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Serial attacker being sought in South Philly
2 people hurt in apartment fire in Torresdale
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire on I-295 in Lawnside
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
Fire damages playground under renovation in Logan
Busy Saturday for sports fans in Philadelphia
Show More
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Pilot killed after plane crashes into Florida home
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
More News