A mother is determined to track down the killer who gunned down her son.Family and friends gathered late Saturday afternoon on West Seymour Street in the Germantown section seeking justice for James Walke.It was here that the 28-year-old was killed three years ago today.Walke's mother is urging anyone who knows anything about the murder to come forward."I want whoever murdered my son they need to be captured they need to be behind bars. How can he walk around every day knowing he murdered my son and shot him 14 times," she Yullio Robbins.The group also released balloons in Walke's honor.A billboard advertising the $20,000 reward has gone up at Germantown and Windrim avenues.