Mother seeks justice after son is shot dead in West Oak Lane home

An 18-year-old is gunned down while sitting inside his house. Now his mother is fighting for justice."Samir was legendary, he was intelligent, he was gifted. He was loved and very missed by his family," said Samir's mother Tahira Fortune.Tahira says her son, Samir, was a budding rapper who went by the nickname Saddi."Music was his talent that's what he liked to do," added Tahira.On Thursday, February 9, 2017, Samir was in his home along the 6700 block of North 15th Street in the city's West Oak Lane section."He was with people, people were in my house," said Tahira.Just before midnight police were called for reports of a "person with a gun."Investigators say someone fired several shots from outside.The bullets went through the window of the home and hit Samir in the chest and abdomen. The 18-year-old died at the hospital."I'm trying to put the pieces together because I need answers and I'm fighting for justice for my son," said Tahira.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous."I pray a lot, that's what keeps me going, prayer," said Tahira.Another way Tahira copes with her grief is through an organization she founded called "Voices by Choices"."My mission is to uplift some of the mothers that have lost children," she said.