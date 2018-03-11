Mother seeks justice after son murdered minutes after they last spoke

A mother says her last memory of her son is a ten minute conversation they had on the phone. Thirty minutes later he was shot repeatedly and killed.Sandra Brown says her son Sherman Williams was finally on the right track in life."He was turning himself completely around and he wasn't dealing with the same people that he was dealing with," Brown said.She says on Monday September 11th Williams was on his way back from paying his parking tickets when he called her around 5 p.m. to check-in."We had a conversation for about ten minutes," Brown said.That was the last time she talked to him.About 30 minutes later, the 29-year-old was shot multiple times along 22nd Street, between Somerset and Lehigh Streets, in North Philadelphia."From what I can understand, him and some guy had some words. But I don't know what words are so powerful for this person to shoot my son in the back twice," she said.Williams died less than two hours later.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All calls will remain anonymous."If anybody can shed any light on my son's case I would really just want them to call the Crime Commission and just shed some kind of light," Brown said.She says she's just waiting for the final piece of the puzzle to come together.