Mother, son dead, daughter injured after fire in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and a third was taken to the hospital after an overnight fire in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.Neighbors said the deceased are mother and son. A daughter survived and was taken to the hospital.The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday on the 2200 block of Pierce Street.Firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the first floor of the two-story row home.The fire spread to the home next door. Neighbors were evacuated.The news shook neighbors, who say the mother was known for giving out lunches to neighborhood children during the summer.Asha Downing just saw her hours before the fire."She came over and was joking with my kids and playing with them. Two hours later, this was happening," Downing said. "I just heard a lot of breaking glass and you know- people screaming- 'you gotta get back', and I jumped up. I didn't know what was happening so I tried to get my children out of the house, and to find out that it was them is extremely devastating because I know them and, as I said, they are just genuinely nice, good people."The cause of the fire is under investigation.