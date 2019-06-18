Mother, sons escape Havertown burning home across from fire station

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A mother and her two sons safely escaped a house fire in Havertown, Delaware County.The flames broke out around 11 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Royal Avenue.The home is located across from the Bon Air Fire Company.Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and called for a second alarm.Officials said the fire damaged the first and second floors of the house.They said the woman and her two children were not injured.It's not clear at this time what caused the fire.