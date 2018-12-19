Mother tricked into getting out of car in Upper Darby carjacking

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County are looking for two car thieves after the young men tricked a mother into getting out of her running vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the accused carjackers inside the Drexel Food Market on the 200 block of Shadeland Avenue Tuesday evening.

A few minutes later, the victim walks in to pick up a few items.

In the video you then see the accused thieves exit the store ahead of the woman.

But as she gets into her car to leave, one of the young men stops her, telling her she has a flat tire.

Police say when the mother got out to investigate, that same man pushed her while the other jumped into the driver's seat.

Even worse? The clerk says the woman was on her way to the mall, to shop for her children.

Police tried to stop the stolen car a short time later, but the thieves lost control of her vehicle and crashed it.

Both are still on the loose.

If you have any information on the carjacking, contact Upper Darby police.

