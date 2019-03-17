Crime Fighters: Mother wants son's killer brought to justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been one year since a man was gunned down inside his own home. Now his mother says it's time to bring his killer to justice.Rhonda Gore says the night her 39-year-old son, Shelton Hayes, was killed he was out celebrating his birthday.She says at about 4:30 in the morning of Thursday, March 15 he came home to their house along the 7700 block of Overbook Avenue in Philadelphia's Overbrook section."He did his normal routine, come upstairs, go to the restroom, check on me and go back downstairs," said Rhonda.She says about 15 minutes later she heard a loud noise and yelled to her son."The response that I got was that its good mom, I'm good. I hit the TV. I'm good don't come down so I didn't," said Rhonda.At 6 a.m. she goes downstairs and sees Shelton lying in a pool of blood."I saw Shelton lying there and I began to pray and I began to scream," said Rhonda.Shelton had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospitalRhonda says a friend of his says he had a heated exchange with someone on the phone that night.She said she could hear Shelton yelling at whoever he was talking to.His cell phone is missing.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."What is urgent to me is that they find the person who did this, you had the audacity to come into my home and you could have very well killed me," said Rhonda.