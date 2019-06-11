Mother accused of punching woman in face on subway in New York City

By Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens -- Police are searching for a mother who attacked a woman on the subway while holding a baby.

The alleged attack happened back on April 15th around 9 a.m. at the Forest Hills 71st Avenue subway station in New York City.

Investigators released new video of the suspect on Monday. You can see her carrying the child and pushing a stroller.

Police say she and the 53-year-old woman bumped into each other as she was exiting the train.

The suspect then re-entered the E-train and allegedly punched the woman in the face.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned female, approximately 30-years of age, last seen wearing a white baseball cap, pink shirt and dark pants, pushing a stroller and carrying an infant.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

