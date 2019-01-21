NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) --Police are investigating the suspicious death of a child in New Jersey Monday morning.
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy later identified as Ayden Brown was found unresponsive inside a home on Weequahic Avenue in Newark, WABC-TV reports.
Police had responded to a call of a sick or injured person around 8 a.m.
The boy was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.
Newark police are reportedly looking for the mother's boyfriend.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.
Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about any criminal or suspicious activity to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
