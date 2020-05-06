mothers day

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?

With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the country and the globe, how many people do you think are planning to celebrate Mother's Day? How many flower shops are small businesses? Test your knowledge here. The answers might surprise you.
By Grace Manthey

Want to open this Mother's Day quiz in a new window? Click here
