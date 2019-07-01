Lawyers file motion for 'completely unreasonable and unjust' charges to be dropped against Alabama woman after fetal death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Lawyers defending a woman indicted for manslaughter after a gunshot wound to the stomach killed her fetus say the charges are "completely unreasonable and unjust" and should be dismissed.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant.

Attorney's representing Jones filed a motion to dismiss in a Jefferson County court Monday morning.

They say the state charged Jones using a "flawed and twisted rationale" that "ignores the law and ignores reason."

The filing argues that the idea Jones "intentionally" caused the death of her fetus "defies the most basic logic and analysis."

They also argue that Alabama law doesn't permit the prosecution of a woman with respect to her unborn child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alabama woman charged with manslaughter of her fetus after being shot during fight; shooter goes free
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaindictmentfightpregnancymanslaughtershootingu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
How to keep the kids busy throughout the summer
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
Show More
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Woman sentenced for strangling grandmother, wrapping her in plastic
2 good Samaritans save residents in Cherry Hill house fire
Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off LBI
More TOP STORIES News