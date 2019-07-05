Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche in Lehigh County

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when their bike went through the windshield of a Porsche in Lehigh County.It happened Friday at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Church Road and Shady Drive in Lower Milford Township.Though police have not yet said what led up to the crash, they do say the motorcyclist had severe injuries.The driver of the Porsche stayed at the scene.