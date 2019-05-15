Police still searching for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist and kept going.On the morning of April 24, Anthony Rizzi was hit while driving to work at the Federal Reserve. He was traveling northbound on I-95 near the Walt Whitman Bridge exit when his motorcycle was struck."I thought the bike blew up. I never knew a car hit me it happened so fast," said Rizzi.He slid on the asphalt, landing on the lanes of the highway. An off-duty police officer stopped to help. But the person who hit him was long gone."(The officer) said, 'That guy was flying, I couldn't believe how fast he was going. I knew he was going to do something bad,"' said Rizzi.State troopers are looking for a 2016 silver Toyota Camry with serious front end damage. The impact removed the vehicle's right front fender.Rizzi, who is a lieutenant at the Federal Reserve, has been in hospitals and rehabs for the last three weeks. He suffered eight broken bones, his left hand mangled in the crash.On Thursday, he goes home but his healing isn't done until the driver is found."You know you did something wrong, own up to it. If they catch the person it's going to make it much worse. If you're scared, you're scared, but you call it in," police said.