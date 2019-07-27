Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver involved in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that left a motorcyclist dead.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic in the city's Oxford Circle section around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The biker then side-swiped a dark blue Chevrolet SUV.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to go off the road and into a utility pole, splitting it in half.

The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police tell Action News the driver of the SUV got out, looked at the victim and then took off.

Anyone with information should call police.
